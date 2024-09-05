Aryna Sabalenka risks getting poorer by approximately USD 529000 if she wins against Emma Navarro in US Open semifinal

Having finished as runners-up last year at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka is trying her level best to secure the Grand Slam title this year. The 26-year-old defeated China's Qinwen Zheng in straight sets, 6-1 6-2, in her quarter-final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and then also made a playful offer to the spectators. Aryna Sabalenka offers to pay for drinks for fans.

Following her win, she offered to pay for drinks for the entire crowd, hoping that they would support her in her next match too, and fans reacted to it with celebration.

Also Read | World No. 1 Iga Swiatek knocked out of US Open by Jessica Pegula

"Drinks on me tonight? Drink on me and please give me some support in the next match," she said.

It could turn out to be helpful if the fans reciprocate her offer as she is up against local favourite Emma Navarro in her semi-final match on Friday.

If the crowd actually follows up with Sabalenka's offer, then it could cost her upto 529,000 dollars. The prize money difference between the semifinalist and finalist is 800,000 dollars. The singles champion will get 3.51m dollars. The runners-up will receive 1.8m dollars, and the semifinalist will get 1m dollars.

After her win, Sabalenka also said, "If you get to the top-five level, everyone will take you as a favourite."

"But as I always say, it's not about being the favourite, it's about how hard you're ready to fight for it. It's going to be (about) the tough moments in the matches when you don't feel your best and you have to go through it.

"But I'm really glad they take me as a favourite and I'll do my very best to hold this beautiful trophy," he added.

Sabalenka was in sizzling form vs Zheng and has lost only four service games through the tournament ahead of the semi-finals. She will look to add another Grand Slam title to her two Australian Open trophies, after losing to Coco Gauff in the US Open final last year.