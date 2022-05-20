Home / Sports / Tennis / ATP axes Wimbledon ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban
tennis

ATP axes Wimbledon ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban

  • The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.
World No.2 Medvedev are among players who won't be able to play at Wimbledon.&nbsp;(Reuters)
World No.2 Medvedev are among players who won't be able to play at Wimbledon. (Reuters)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

The ATP men’s professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP announced its decision Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open -- and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.

The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.

Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atp tour wimbledon
atp tour wimbledon
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out