tennis

Aus Open: Ash Barty demolishes Lucia Bronzetti to reach third round

  • The top seed hammered 11 winners to wrap up the first set in 25 minutes and was equally dominant in the second.
Australian Open: Ash Barty in action during her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Australian Open: Ash Barty in action during her second round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Reuters | , Melbourne

Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed hammered 11 winners to wrap up the first set in 25 minutes and was equally dominant in the second, sealing the victory in under an hour when her opponent netted a backhand.

Bronzetti, the world number 142, failed to muster up a single break point over the contest as the Wimbledon champion lobbed, sliced and pounded her into submission in the bright Melbourne sunshine.

Barty, hoping to end Australia's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's champion, next faces another Italian in Camila Giorgi with defending champion Naomi Osaka potentially waiting in the fourth round.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
ash barty australian open
