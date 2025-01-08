Australian Open 2025: Who are the 32 confirmed seeds in men’s and women’s singles?

The Australian Open announced the seedings for both the men and women's singles tournaments, ahead of Thursday’s draw. The first grand slam of the year will see every player at their freshest after the off-season, with lots of movement to be expected with a bucket-load of ranking points on offer. Carlos Alcaraz enters the Australian Open as world number three.(AFP)

Men's seedings

2024 defending champions Jannik Sinner leads the way on the men's side of the draw after a phenomenal 2024 season where he looked untouchable at times. Can he live up to his ranking this year out?

Alexander Zverev is the second seed for the men, looking to capture his first grand slam title. Carlos Alcaraz at number three has a shot at becoming the youngest man to complete a career grand slam, with the AO the only trophy missing.

American star Taylor Fritz rounds out the top 4 after a strong close to the 2024 season. Novak Djokovic is all the way down at number seven, a quarterfinal banana peel for the top four, while home favourite Alex de Minaur is seen as this tournament's dark horse from number eight.

Alexei Popyrin, the Aussie who beat Djokovic at the US Open, is the other Australian man in the seeds, at number 25.

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Tommy Paul

13. Holger Rune

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Jack Draper

16. Lorenzo Musetti

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Hubert Hurkacz

19. Karen Khachanov

20. Arthur Fils

21. Ben Shelton

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alejandro Tabilo

24. Jiri Lehecka

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Tomas Machac

27. Jordan Thompson

28. Sebastian Baez

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

31. Francisco Cerundolo

32. Flavio Cobolli

Women’s seeding

Similarly on the women's side, the seedings are led by the 2024 defending champion, the powerful and dominant Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka was unstoppable on her title charge last year, with Melbourne’s fast courts suiting her playstyle.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff continue to hold the top three down in the women's section, while Jasmine Paolini of Italy is rewarded with a top four seed after a breakout campaign last year.

Many are touting Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva to have her first deep grand slam run, entering this tournament seeded 14th. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is also present, seeded 21st and a dangerous potential opponent for many in the top 10.

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

11. Paula Badosa

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Mirra Andreeva

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Marta Kostyuk

18. Donna Vekic

19. Madison Keys

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Victoria Azarenka

22. Katie Boulter

23. Magdalena Frech

24. Yulia Putintseva

25. Liudmila Samsonova

26. Ekaterina Alexandrova

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

28. Elina Svitolina

29. Linda Noskova

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Maria Sakkari

32. Dayana Yastremska