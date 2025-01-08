Australian Open 2025: Who are the 32 confirmed seeds in men’s and women’s singles?
Australian Open confirmed the seedings for the men's and women's singles tournaments ahead of the draw on Thursday.
The Australian Open announced the seedings for both the men and women's singles tournaments, ahead of Thursday’s draw. The first grand slam of the year will see every player at their freshest after the off-season, with lots of movement to be expected with a bucket-load of ranking points on offer.
Men's seedings
2024 defending champions Jannik Sinner leads the way on the men's side of the draw after a phenomenal 2024 season where he looked untouchable at times. Can he live up to his ranking this year out?
Alexander Zverev is the second seed for the men, looking to capture his first grand slam title. Carlos Alcaraz at number three has a shot at becoming the youngest man to complete a career grand slam, with the AO the only trophy missing.
American star Taylor Fritz rounds out the top 4 after a strong close to the 2024 season. Novak Djokovic is all the way down at number seven, a quarterfinal banana peel for the top four, while home favourite Alex de Minaur is seen as this tournament's dark horse from number eight.
Alexei Popyrin, the Aussie who beat Djokovic at the US Open, is the other Australian man in the seeds, at number 25.
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
12. Tommy Paul
13. Holger Rune
14. Ugo Humbert
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Hubert Hurkacz
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils
21. Ben Shelton
22. Sebastian Korda
23. Alejandro Tabilo
24. Jiri Lehecka
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Tomas Machac
27. Jordan Thompson
28. Sebastian Baez
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
31. Francisco Cerundolo
32. Flavio Cobolli
Women’s seeding
Similarly on the women's side, the seedings are led by the 2024 defending champion, the powerful and dominant Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka was unstoppable on her title charge last year, with Melbourne’s fast courts suiting her playstyle.
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff continue to hold the top three down in the women's section, while Jasmine Paolini of Italy is rewarded with a top four seed after a breakout campaign last year.
Many are touting Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva to have her first deep grand slam run, entering this tournament seeded 14th. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is also present, seeded 21st and a dangerous potential opponent for many in the top 10.
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Elena Rybakina
7. Jessica Pegula
8. Emma Navarro
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins
11. Paula Badosa
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
17. Marta Kostyuk
18. Donna Vekic
19. Madison Keys
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Katie Boulter
23. Magdalena Frech
24. Yulia Putintseva
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina
29. Linda Noskova
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Maria Sakkari
32. Dayana Yastremska