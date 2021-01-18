Australian Open: Players get creative to handle lockdown boredom
Subathing by the window, hitting balls against a mattress and running sprints in corridors, quarantined tennis players are getting creative as they try to kill time in their hotel rooms before next month's Australian Open.
Passengers on three Australian Open charter flights have been sent into hard quarantine, with more than 70 players unable to train outside their hotel rooms for 14 days ahead of the year's first Grand Slam that begins on Feb. 8.
Other players who arrived on different flights are also undertaking a mandatory quarantine but are permitted to leave their hotel rooms for five hours a day to train.
"I'm committed to do whatever it takes to get ready despite the circumstances. Time to get creative," Tunisia's Ons Jabeur said in a tweet accompanied by a video of her hitting a ball against an upturned mattress.
World number 38 Barbora Strycova posted a video of herself assembling an exercise bike and joked she may have found her true calling.
"Anyone in need of my services? We can make it happen after these 14 days," Strycova added.
Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas continued his beach-themed videos after pretending to ride the waves on his bed by "sunbathing" in front of his window.
However, American Reilly Opelka said he was not a fan of the videos and said players should count themselves lucky to be in Melbourne for the tournament.
"I find tennis players sharing their quarantine workouts on their Instagram story so non-amusing. We already saw these same videos six months ago," Opelka tweeted.
"Not even something to joke about ... We're fortunate enough to even be in Australia."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis players getting on with life in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groth slams 'selfish' Djokovic after quarantine 'demands'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Players get creative to handle lockdown boredom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights
- That means they won't be allowed to leave their hotel rooms or practice for 14 days, creating a two-speed preparation period for the tournament. Other players in less rigorous quarantine will be allowed to practice for five hours daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players in lockdown after positive virus cases in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open arrivals hit by 4 COVID-19 positive tests
- Health authorities confirmed there'd been three positive tests for COVID-19 returned on Saturday, and another on Sunday. None of the cases have so far involved players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open arrivals hit by 3 COVID-19 positive tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: No Indian among 47 Open players in isolation
- None of the Indian players has been impacted, the statements said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open arrivals hit by positive COVID tests: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players arrive for Australian Open; straight into quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murray status for Australia in doubt after contracting coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Missed opportunity' as Raina falters in final Australian Open qualifying hurdle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aryna Sabalenka wins 3rd straight title in Abu Dhabi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox