Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open
World number one Ash Barty overcame a stumbling start to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at an empty Margaret Court Arena on Saturday.
The top-seeded Australian was broken in her first service game but quickly rallied to take the first set when the Russian slapped the ball into the net for her 16th unforced error.
Showing no signs of being hampered by her heavily strapped left thigh, Barty battled back after being broken again in the second set and secured the victory with a fifth and final break of serve.
The 2019 French Open champion, who is looking to become the first homegrown Australian Open singles champion since 1978, will play American Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarter-finals.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic skips practice; scheduled to play Raonic at night
- Djokovic showed up at Melbourne Park on Saturday but did not swing a racket. He planned to have medical tests done to “understand what’s really going on” after hurting himself while losing his footing during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round Friday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stefanos Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev survives Krajinovic test to reach last 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna bows out of mixed doubles, India's campaign ends in Aus Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fans as Svitolina advances at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic a doubt to continue Aus Open campaign after suffering muscle injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is hard quarantine at the Australian Open responsible for string of upsets?
- Over the course of the first two rounds, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US open winner Bianca Andreescu, thrice Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, have all been sent packing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic says he has torn muscle after Australian Open win
- The No. 1-ranked Djokovic said he might not be able to play his next match, scheduled for Sunday against Milos Raonic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic match paused as booing fans told to go
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem halts The Nick Kyrgios Experience at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: No fans as Nadal, 3 U.S. women eye 4th round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox