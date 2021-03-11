Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals
Roger Federer's comeback to the tour after nearly 14 months out ended with a 3-6 6-1 7-5 loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
Georgian Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set and took advantage of a tiring Federer to reach the semi-finals.
"It's unbelievable, he's one of the greatest of all time. Just playing him means so much to me," Basilashvili said.
"I'm very happy he's back playing again. To win against him is a dream come true, he was always my idol. He's an unbelievable player."
Federer, 39, was pushed to the limit in his first match back on Wednesday when he beat Briton Dan Evans in three sets but the Swiss looked well in control in the opening set against the unseeded Basilashvili.
The 20-times Grand Slam champion broke Basilashvili early and saved three break points to take a 4-1 lead.
Federer, returning to action after two knee operations last year, punished Basilashvili with vintage backhand winners down the line and trademark sliced backhand drop shots.
Basilashvili fought back in the second set, however, saving three break points on the way to a 3-0 lead before he wrapped up the set in 25 minutes with the help of seven aces.
Federer looked tired in the third set and at 3-3 he had to fight hard to hold his serve in a lengthy game.
Basilashvili saved a match point and won seven of the next eight points to take a 6-5 lead and he served out for the match, clinching victory with a backhand winner.
Basilashvili will meet Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals after the American beat fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 5-7 6-3 7-5.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip
- Medvedev's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Analysis: Yes, Federer won; what matters more is how he felt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After a year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up
- Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-100 consistency next target for Nagal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pick and choose model to drive Novak’s Slam focus?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After almost three years out of action, Yuki Bhambri returns targeting Slams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Numero Uno Novak Djokovic eyes new high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic breaks Federer's record for most weeks as ATP No. 1, sets new targets
- Djokovic's ascent represented the first time in nearly 7 1/2 years that a man other than Federer or Nadal was No. 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic asked to pick his greatest rival between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox