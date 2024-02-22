‘Best in history’: Carlos Alcaraz drops bombshell statement on Rafael Nadal’s ‘truth’ Novak Djokovic comment

Carlos Alcaraz was left utterly disappointed as an ankle sprain injury forced him out of the ongoing ATP Rio Open. Updating fans on Instagram, Alcaraz revealed it is a grade II lateral sprain, which will keep him out for a few days and he will be able to defend his Indian Wells title. Carlos Alcaraz spoke about Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Currently World No. 2, Alcaraz will also be back to face Rafael Naal in an exhibition match in Las Vegas, on March 3. Recently during an interview with Marca, the Spaniard was asked about Rafael Nadal labelling Novak Djokovic as the best player in tennis history.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals. Swiatek and Rybakina also advance

"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics and, in that sense, I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable. It is not beneath me nor do I have an ego big enough to try to disguise a reality that is not. This is the truth," the veteran told Diario AS.

Alcaraz pointed out that in terms of numbers, Djokovic is better than Nadal and Roger Federer, and is the 'best in history'. But the 20-year-old also felt that numbers don't indicate the best player in history.

"Everyone has their own perception of things. For some it is Djokovic the best, for others it is Rafa, for others it is Federer. Rafa said that it is Djokovic at the level of numbers and I also think so. At the level of numbers, Djokovic is the best in history, there is no doubt about that. I think to say who is the best is something that goes beyond the numbers. All three are there and for me all three are the best," he said.

In 2023, Djokovic equalled Margaret Court's record for most singles Majors (24) in history, which is also an Open Era record. He achieved the feat when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final last year.