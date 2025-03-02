Brandon Holt wins Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru, American tennis player Brandon Holt clinched his second ATP Challenger title of the season with a fluent 6-3 6-3 win over Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki in the Bengaluru Open final here on Sunday. HT Image

Organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association , the Bengaluru Open is an ATP Challenger 125 tournament.

Serving first in the midst of a packed house at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium, third seed Holt, son of Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin, saved two break points in the very first game before capitalising on Mochizuki's unforced errors to go up a break.

The American set the early trend with his lethal serves, forcing his opponent on the back foot and racing to a 3-0 lead. He then broke again in the sixth game, overturning a 0-30 deficit to extend his advantage to 5-1.

Mochizuki found his rhythm late in the first set, breaking Holt in game seven without dropping a point before holding serve with a series of commanding winners.

Holt, who had won the Nonthaburi Challenger earlier in the year, countered Mochizuki's baseline play in the next game, however, charging the net to set up two set points before sealing the opener 6-3.

The second set took a similar shape to the first, with Holt seizing the upper hand by breaking Mochizuki twice on either side of his own successful service game to race to a 3-0 lead.

Charged by the crowd's relentless support, the Japanese though came roaring back into the tie, converting one of three break points in game four before holding his serve in the following game.

As the set wore on, rallies between the two players became longer, much to the delight of a cheerful crowd, which erupted in celebration when Mochizuki hit an outstanding forehand cross-court winner in the eighth game.

Holt, nonetheless, stood firm and nipped his opponent's momentum in the bud, setting himself up for the win.

Through his dominant win, Holt received a cash award of USD 28,400 and 125 crucial ATP points for his effort, while Mochizuki pocketed USD 16,700 and 75 points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.