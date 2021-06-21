Home / Sports / Tennis / Canada's Shapovalov withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action (FILE IMAGE)(AP)
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action (FILE IMAGE)(AP)
tennis

Canada's Shapovalov withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has decided not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the world number 12 said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has decided not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the world number 12 said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Shapovalov is the latest player to opt out of the Olympics as Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Austria's Dominic Thiem both announced last week they would not compete in the July 24-Aug. 1 men's tennis tournament in Tokyo.

ALSO READ| Coco Gauff relaxed as she prepares for Wimbledon return

"Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone's safety," Shapovalov wrote on Twitter.

"I can't wait to represent Canada at future Olympic games."

Shapovalov, who reached the quarter-finals at last year's U.S. Open, pulled out of this year's French Open with a shoulder injury a day after he lost in the Geneva final.

He has competed in two tournaments since, most recently in a Wimbledon tune-up at Queen's Club in London where he lost in the semi-final on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
denis shapovalov tokyo olympics 2021 covid-19 pandemic + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.