Title favourite Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of French Open after quarter-final loss to Alexander Zverev

  • Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev in an epic four-setter that had to be concluded with a tie-breaker.  
Alcaraz was one of the favourites to win the tournament, (AFP)
Updated on May 31, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Spanish 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the 2022 French Open with a quarter-final loss to German third seed Alexander Zverev. The match came to a conclusion only after an epic tie-break in the fourth set with Zverev winning 6-5, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7). 

German third seed Alexander Zverev capitalised on an error-filled performance from Carlos Alcaraz to tame the high-flying teenaged Spaniard and reach a second straight semi-final at the French Open.

This was the first time the 25-year-old Zverev defeated a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam in 12 attempts and his victory came against a player who came into the contest having won 14 consecutive matches.

Zverev, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 semi-final, had a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Alcaraz but his opponent had won their most recent meeting -- the only one on clay -- this month in the final of the ATP Masters in Madrid.

Alcaraz made 56 unforced errors as Zverev saved a set point in the fourth set tiebreak before converting his second matchpoint with a superb backhand service return to set up a meeting against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal.

