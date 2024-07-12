Carlos Alcaraz gets booed by Wimbledon crowd for cheeky Euro 2024 final comment on Spain, later backtracks in interview

Carlos Alcaraz on Friday reached his second successive final at the Wimbledon Championships after he beat Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles semifinal on Centre Court. In a repeat of last year's semifinal clash, Alcaraz bounced back from a set down to beat the Russian 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. However, the Wimbledon crowd booed the defending champion after he made a cheeky comment on the Euro 2024 final. Carlos Alcaraz reacts after being booed by Wimbledon crowd

Spain beat France 2-0 in the semifinals of the European Championship earlier this week to reach their first major final since winning the continental title for back-to-back editions in 2008 and 2012. Spain will be up against England in the final in Munich on Sunday, the same day Alcaraz will play the Wimbledon final, either against Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti.

"I know how I'm going to feel before the final, I've been there before," Alcaraz told BBC's Annabel Croft. However, his next comment was followed by boos from the crowd as the 21-year-old added: "It's going to be a really good day for Spanish people as well because of the Euros final!"

Following the chorus of jeers, Alcaraz sheepishly smiled back at the crowd and backtracked on his comment saying: “I didn't say Spain are going to win! I'm just saying it's going to be a really fun day! It's going to be a really difficult match.”

Alcaraz will get to know his opponent for the final on Sunday over the next couple of hours as the match between Djokovic and Musetti got underway on Centre Court moments after the first men's singles semifinal. "Lorenzo and Novak are playing great tennis," the Spaniard said. "I'm going to watch the match. Let's see who I'm going to play on Sunday."

The much-anticipated match for the tie would be a rematch of last year's final, where Alcaraz took down the mighty Djokovic, who was chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, in a five-set thriller. Musetti, on the other hand, is aiming to reach his first major final.

Twice Medvedev led with breaks in the first set only to be pinned back. It was the third time at this year's Wimbledon that Alcaraz dropped the opening set. But the three-time Grand Slam winner roared back impressively, breaking Medvedev for a 3-1 lead in the second, having come out on top in the previous game on the back of a 27-shot rally. He then recorded 14 winner in the third set en route to getting the only break in the third game. The fifth seed Russian did bounce back to break early in the fourth set, but Alcaraz kept up his assault, edging ahead again for 4-3 on his way to victory.

"I was really, really nervous at the start," Alcaraz said. "He was dominating the match, playing great tennis with his serve and his return game. It was difficult for me. I tried to put out all the nerves at the beginning of the second set. It was really helpful to be up 3-1 and after that I could play my own game, I could enjoy myself. In general I think I played a really good match."