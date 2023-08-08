Carlos Alcaraz explains why he has kept the prized Wimbledon trophy in his living room

After recording a memorable Wimbledon triumph earlier this year, Carlos Alcaraz will now shift focus to his first hardcourt assignment of the summer. The 20-year-old will hope to continue his scintillating form when he enters the ATP Masters 1000 event, scheduled to start from August 8. This will be the second time Alcaraz will participate in this ATP Master event in Toronto. In his debut campaign, the current world number one had to suffer a second-round elimination. Alcaraz is confident of “changing” the equation this year. “I remember last year I didn’t have a good tournament in Canada. I have come this year to change it,” Alcaraz said in a press conference after touching down in North America. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz kisses the winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)

Since his defeat in Canada last year, Carlos Alcaraz has shown significant growth. During this period, the youngster has claimed two Grand Slam titles while winning five finals. According to Alcaraz, these big competitions have not only helped him in emerging as a more mature player. “I’ve been playing in big stadiums, big games, fighting for big things. I think that helped me a lot to grow as a player, as a person. A year later, I’m totally different,” the Spaniard said.

This year’s Wimbledon triumph will certainly work as a huge confidence boost for Alcaraz. He exhibited sheer dominance throughout the Wimbledon 2023. Alcaraz got the better of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in an epic men’s singles final to achieve the biggest success of his career so far. Alcaraz said that it was his dream to win the Wimbledon crown since he started playing tennis.

“I have kept the Wimbledon trophy in my living room. So every time when I have lunch or dinner with my family, I see the title. It’s something that I don’t want to forget. I only had a week to think about it. But I needed a little more because it’s crazy,” Alcaraz explained.

Alcaraz in collision course with Rune in Canadian Open

With his Wimbledon final opponent Novak Djokovic not taking part in the Canada Open, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to encounter the toughest possible challenge from Holger Rune, who currently occupies the sixth place in ATP rankings. Both Rune and Alcaraz had previously faced each other in this year’s Wimbledon quarter-final where the Danish had to concede a defeat. Considering the draw of this year’s Canada Open, Alcaraz and Rune may face off in the quarter-finals once again.

Being a top-seeded player, Carlos Alcaraz has been given a bye into the second round. In his first match, the Spanish star will be up against his countryman Bernabe Zapata or American Ben Shelton on August 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail