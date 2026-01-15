Carlos Alcaraz posts classy tribute as amateur Jordan Smith stuns Jannik Sinner at Australian Open

Jordan Smith left everyone stunned as the amateur tennis player took home a massive sum of 1 million Australian dollars at the Australian Open. The hunt for the cash prize saw players go head-to-head in a straight knockout bracket, where the winner needed just a single point ot enter the next round. The competition featured some notable names, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Coco Gauff.

Smith defeated Australian rules star Bailey Smith in the first round. Then he had to go past Laura Pigossi and Sinner before defeating Amanda Anisimova and Pedro Martinez. In the final, he defeated Joanna Garland to clinch victory.

Also Read: Australian Open 2026 draw: Djokovic and Sinner in same half; Madison Keys faces tough test Meanwhile Alcaraz took to X to hail the amateur player in his own unique way, simply writing, "Jordan Smith".

Speaking after his win in the final, Smith said, “Definitely try and buy a house, the Sydney prices are expensive! Maybe half a house? Who knows, an apartment? We'll see how it goes.”

"I’m kind of speechless. I’ll definitely buy a house with my girlfriend. Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point. I was nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. Was a great experience," he added.

In the final, Garland served, which was decided by playing a game of rock, paper, scissors. In this competition, serving wasn't really an advantage as Sinner lost his third-round game to Smith by netting his serve. Garland lost in the Australian Open qualifying this week, but managed to showcase her talent in the 1-point slam, by beating Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and Vekic.

The amateur field comprised winners of eight state c'ship rounds played across Australia, along with eight others, who came through qualifying this week. Also, celebrities received eight wildcards.

"This event is the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience," Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told reporters

"The AO One Point Slam is tennis at its most exciting - one point, one shot at glory. Fast, unfiltered and open to everyone."