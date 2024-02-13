Carlos Alcaraz puts Paris Olympic gold above French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz said Monday that if he had to choose between an Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics or the French Open title he would go for the gold. Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz delivers a press conference during the ATP 250 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires(AFP)

The 20-year-old who won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023 was asked about his season goals ahead of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires where he is defending champion.

"If I had to choose one target this year I'd choose the Olympic gold over Roland-Garros," the Spaniard said.

The French Open will be played from May 20 to June 9 with the Olympic tennis at the same Roland Garros venue from July 27 to August 4.

"I'm on good form and I played well in Australia. And the tennis I've played in training on clay courts has been very good too," Alcaraz said.