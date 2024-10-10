Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way as sports stars pay tribute to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s recent announcement of his retirement from professional tennis has sparked a wave of emotional tributes on social media from fans and fellow athletes worldwide. Rafael Nadal has claimed 22 Grand Slam titles, ranking him second on the men’s all-time list.(PTI Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time and a close friend of Nadal, was quick to react to the news. The two have shared a strong bond over the years, with Nadal frequently spotted in the stands at Real Madrid games during Ronaldo’s time at the Bernabeu. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ronaldo praised Nadal's incredible career and the inspiration he provided to millions.

“Rafa, what an incredible career you have had! Your dedication, passion, and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honour to witness your journey and be able to call you a friend. Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!”

Current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, speaking at the Shanghai Masters, also shared his thoughts on Nadal’s retirement. As one of the sport’s rising stars, Sinner expressed how deeply Nadal’s career had influenced young players, both on and off the court.

"Well, it's tough news for all the tennis world. I was very lucky to get to know him, and he is an unbelievable person. Of course, we all saw how good he has been as a player, and the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations. And also to stay humble."

Among the most poignant tributes came from Roger Federer, Nadal’s greatest rival and one of his closest friends in the world of tennis. Their rivalry, often referred to as one of the greatest in sports history, has always been marked by mutual respect and admiration. In his Instagram post, Federer expressed his mixed emotions about Nadal’s retirement.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour."

Over his illustrious career, Nadal has claimed 22 Grand Slam titles, ranking him second on the men’s all-time list, just behind Novak Djokovic, who holds 24. His dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros is unmatched, winning 14 French Open titles. Nadal is also one of the few players to have won all four major titles multiple times and has spent 209 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player.

"I feel super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience," Nadal said in a heartfelt statement posted on X in Spanish on Thursday.

"I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals.

"I have spent many hours with them and have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life."

Nick Kyrgios, who has had his fair share of clashes with Nadal in the past, was among the first to honour his former rival. Reacting to a social media post referring to Nadal as "the greatest there ever will be," Kyrgios posted on X: "We had our differences, but you were one hell of a warrior. Best wishes and good luck with whatever comes next."