Medvedev sets up Sinner clash after stunning come-from-behind win against Zverev to reach third Australian Open final

Daniil Medvedev delivered a stunning show late Friday night on the Rod Laver Arena as he bounced back from two-sets-to-love down against long-term rival Alexander Zverev to reach the Australian Open final for the third time in his career. The world No. 3 won 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 to set up a summit clash with Jannik Sinner, who only hours ago took down defending champion Novak Djokovic in a masterclass of a show at Melbourne Park. Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev (REUTERS)

In their 19th meeting on the tour, Medvedev stood two points away from a loss in the fourth-set tiebreak, but stayed composed in the thrilling battle to reach his second consecutive Slam final and sixth overall in his career. With his 27th win in Melbourne, which came after a four-hour and 18-minute epic, Medvedev became the 13th player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles Australian Open final on three or more occasions, having earlier lost in 2021, to Djokovic, and in 2022, when he led Rafael Nadal by two sets.

"First set honestly I think we both didn't play that good," Medvedev said. “The second set I thought I played a bit better than the first set. He played very well, 6-3, two breaks, I didn't have chances on his serve. I was a little bit lost but during the third set I said if I was going to lose this match I was going to be proud of myself. I want to fight until the end and if I lose I lose and I managed to win and I am very proud.”

Zverev picked up right from where he left off in that quarterfinal win against reigning Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, as he outlasted a struggling Medvedev in heavy baseline exchanges in the opening two sets. But the 2021 US Open winner refused to go down without a fight as he drew Zverev into long rallies and approached the net more often than not. He also landed more first-serves in - improving it from 50 per cent in the first two sets to 71 in the decider.

"At one moment in the third set I felt tired physically," Medvedev said. "Looking at him I didn't see it. I thought I couldn't run anymore for 40 plus rallies like we did in the first sets, so I thought to go more aggressive and if it doesn't work out I tried what I thought would work. It started working.

"I made better shots that I didn't before and started to serve my better. In the tie-breaks I got a little bit lucky at 5/5 on return. The slice was intentional but the drop shot with back spin against the wind was not intentional. Sometimes you have to be lucky and today is my day."