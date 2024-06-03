Daniil Medvedev suffers four-set loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur in French Open fourth round

Daniil Medvedev suffered a four-set loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur in the French Open fourth round on Monday as his disappointing record at Roland Garros continued. Australia's Alex de Minaur shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning their fourth round match (REUTERS)

The Russian fifth seed, a former US Open champion and six-time Grand Slam finalist, started strongly but slipped to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 defeat.

De Minaur will face either Alexander Zverev or Holger Rune in his second Slam quarter-final and first since the 2020 US Open.