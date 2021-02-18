Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open final for the ninth time by beating No. 114-ranked Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The top-ranked Djokovic is 8-0 in his previous trips to the final at Melbourne Park. He is also unbeaten in all nine semifinals he has contested in Australia.
Karatsev was the first man to reach the semifinals on his debut in a Grand Slam but his remarkable run came to an end against the biggest obstacle there is to meet on the blue court at Rod Laver Arena.
The Russian qualifier was close for the first seven games and staged a comeback from 5-1 down in the second set but otherwise, Djokovic was in command.
Djokovic has had an abdominal muscle problem since his second-round match but now says “this is the best as I’ve felt the entire tournament."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
- Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final
- Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam
- The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty upset in Australian quarterfinals by Muchova
- Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not normal': Djokovic raises the quarantine-injury connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev, advances to semifinal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox