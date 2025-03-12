'Don't see Novak Djokovic winning another Grand Slam': Alarm bells sounded for Serb in ominous 'he's in decline' verdict

Novak Djokovic has been going through a tough phase in his career, with his last three defeats raising questions about his future in the sport. The first came in the 2025 Australian Open semis, when he retired from a match against Alexander Zverev. Although a hamstring injury forced him to take the call, it was rather unusual for the 24-time Grand Slam winner to suffer an opening-round exit in the next two consecutive tournaments. Novak Djokovic suffered a second-round exit in Indian Wells last week(Getty Images via AFP)

Djokovic lost to Matteo Berrettini in Doha in his first appearance since recovering from the injury at the Australian Open and then was stunned in Indian Wells last week by Botic van de Zandschulp, who had now earned the reputation of being a big slayer, having defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 US Open and Rafael Nadal in his final professional match in November.

Amid the back-to-back losses, Nicolas Escudé, a former tennis player, reckoned Djokovic's end might be near. In a rather ominous verdict, he said he does not see the Serb winning another Grand Slam title.

"He's in decline. At the beginning of the year, we asked ourselves the question about Djokovic, and I don't see him winning another Grand Slam; it's too complicated for him. Now, there are players ahead of him. Sinner and Alcaraz are dragging down many players who are below him in the rankings," Escudé said.

The French tennis player further said that the situation reminded him of "what happened with Federer, Nadal, and Murray," saying that with age, there are "more physical problems, and that wears you down."

Djokovic set for Miami Open appearance?

Following his loss in California, the 37-year-old said he would need to speak to his coach, Andy Murray, before deciding on the next step. However, ahead of the start of the 'Sunshine Double', he said he would play in Miami.

"Still haven't talked with Andy and the team, so going to do that and make a plan," he said.

Djokovic will be hoping to bounce back from his three-match losing streak in Miami.

"Things are different obviously for me the last couple of years," he said. "I've been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then I have couple good tournaments but mostly it's really a challenge. So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way."