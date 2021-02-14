IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Down but not out, Serena Williams into Australian Open QFs
Serena Williams of the US hits a return.(AFP)
Serena Williams of the US hits a return.(AFP)
tennis

Down but not out, Serena Williams into Australian Open QFs

Williams quickly put up a hand to indicate she was OK, retied the laces of her right shoe, and, while it took her a bit to regain control, she did so, just in the nick of time.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Serena Williams tumbled to the ground, her heavily taped right ankle turning, her body contorting, her racket flying.

This was early in the second set of a competitive-as-can-be matchup in the Australian Open's fourth round against a younger version of herself — stinging serves, huge groundstroke cuts, a fierce streak — and during a stretch Sunday (Saturday night EST) when things seemed to be slipping away.

Williams quickly put up a hand to indicate she was OK, retied the laces of her right shoe, and, while it took her a bit to regain control, she did so, just in the nick of time. Grabbing the last two games, Williams pulled out 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Two years ago at this tournament, Williams was on the verge of a quarterfinal win when she hurt her ankle and ended up losing.

“Well, my first thought was, ‘Not another ankle sprain in Australia.’ But I knew immediately that it wasn’t. Then I was more embarrassed than anything. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ I don’t like falling," Williams said. “But I was fine. I mean, once I realized I didn’t twist my ankle, like at all, I was like, ‘OK, I’m good, let me just get up.’”

Williams, who wore a black T-shirt with “Unstoppable Queen” in capital gold letters to her news conference, moved closer to an eighth Australian Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall.

Her most recent came in 2017, while she was pregnant.

On a cloudy day with the temperature in the mid-60s Fahrenheit (high teens Celsius), both Williams and Sabalenka dismissed much in the way of subtlety or nuance.

“I was OK with it, really,” Williams said. “If she wants to play power, let’s go.”

These two hit the ball hard, over and over again in Rod Laver Arena, and Williams was barely better. She ended up with more winners, 30-24, and more aces, 9-4, while cranking up her best-in-the-game serve to as fast as 126 mph (202 kph).

When Williams needed to volley, she did, rather well, claiming 13 of 15 points when she went to the net. More importantly, she covered the court much in the way she did in her younger days, when opponents’ apparent winners were rendered mere fodder for her own strikes.

And she showed no signs of trouble from the left Achilles tendon that hampered her in a U.S. Open semifinal loss in September and forced her to withdraw from the French Open before the second round later that month.

“I’ve worked really hard on my movement. Yeah, I like retrieving balls. I mean, obviously I like to be on the offense, but I can play defense really well, as well,” the 39-year-old American said. “I didn’t think about my Achilles. It’s so good to not think about it. Oh, my goodness.”

Sabalenka — a 22-year-old from Belarus playing in only her second fourth-round Slam match — was visibly and audibly frustrated. She frequently would scream after lost points. She spiked her racket, too.

With the high quality of the match, the only shame was that no fans were there to see it in person. That’s because this was Day 2 of the five-day lockdown imposed by the Victoria state government after some COVID-19 cases emerged at a local hotel. (Any cheering or chatter TV viewers heard at home was being piped in to broadcasters' feeds).

Up next, Williams is assured of facing another Grand Slam champion: Simona Halep or Iga Swiatek, who were scheduled to meet Sunday night.

The other quarterfinal on that half of the draw will be Naomi Osaka against unseeded 35-year-old Hsie Su-wei of Taiwan.

The first man to win Sunday was completely unexpected: Aslan Karatsev, a 27-year-old Russian qualifier who is ranked 114th, is the first player in a quarter century to reach the quarterfinals in his Grand Slam debut. Karatsev eliminated 20th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka barely advanced, saving two match points and grabbing the last four games to top Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The third-seeded Osaka returns to the quarterfinals of a tournament she won in 2019 for one of her three major trophies. Osaka ran her winning streak to 18 matches — a run that included a U.S. Open title in September.

“She’s playing great. Big shots, big serve,” Muguruza said. “That gives her a lot of free points.”

The key moment came when Osaka was serving at 15-40 while trailing 5-3 in the final set. Muguruza could not convert either chance to end things: Osaka delivered one of her 11 aces at 118 mph (191 kph) on the first; Muguruza missed a groundstroke on the second.

Fifteen minutes later, the match was over.

The 71st-ranked Hsieh’s 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova made her the oldest woman to make her major quarterfinal debut in the professional era.

This is the 38th major for Hsieh, who beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

The secret to Hsieh's success?

“I try to pretend," she joked, "I’m only 18 years old.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Buglaria's Grigor Dimitrov, right, shakes hands with Austria's Dominic Thiem after Dimitrov won their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP)
Buglaria's Grigor Dimitrov, right, shakes hands with Austria's Dominic Thiem after Dimitrov won their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Dimitrov upsets Thiem to reach quarterfinal in Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The No. 18-seeded Dimitrov was down a break in each of the first two sets but rallied to keep up the pressure on his tiring opponent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hsieh's game is more about placement than power. (Getty Images)
Hsieh's game is more about placement than power. (Getty Images)
tennis

'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves the court after winning her fourth-round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.(REUTERS)
Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves the court after winning her fourth-round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory put Williams one step closer to her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title overall and eighth championship at Melbourne Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her fourth-round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her fourth-round match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.(REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The Japanese third seed was chasing the match from the start on Rod Laver Arena and looked defeat square in the face in the third set when the Spanish 14th seed had two opportunities to win the match with a break of serve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie (REUTERS)
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie (REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal into 4th round in Australia; back seems OK

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Nadal is chasing a men’s record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his third round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic(REUTERS)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his third round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic(REUTERS)
tennis

Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Medvedev, who lost the only previous encounter between the two players, at Indian Wells in 2019, breezed through the first two sets in Melbourne. But he looked seriously rattled when Krajinovic won the third and went up a break in the fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her third round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her third round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The top-seeded Australian was broken in her first service game but quickly rallied to take the first set when the Russian slapped the ball into the net for her 16th unforced error.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic skips practice; scheduled to play Raonic at night

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Djokovic showed up at Melbourne Park on Saturday but did not swing a racket. He planned to have medical tests done to “understand what’s really going on” after hurting himself while losing his footing during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.(AP)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during their third-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.(AP)
tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round with easy win over Ymer

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:53 AM IST
After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer's serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at John Cain Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action.(REUTERS)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action.(REUTERS)
tennis

Medvedev survives Krajinovic test to reach last 16

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The frustrated fourth seed forced his coach Gilles Cervara from the otherwise empty stands at Rod Laver Arena with a couple of verbal volleys after dropping his first set of the tournament and going a break down in the fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rohan Bopanna.(REUTERS)
India's Rohan Bopanna.(REUTERS)
tennis

Bopanna bows out of mixed doubles, India's campaign ends in Aus Open

PTI, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Bopanna and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 4-6 4-6 to the pair of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and United Kingdom's Jamie Murray in a first round match that lasted an hour and three minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic throws her racket in frustration during her third round match against compatriot Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000001B)(AP)
Melbourne: Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic throws her racket in frustration during her third round match against compatriot Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000001B)(AP)
tennis

Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Pliskova's frustrations boiled over in the first set as she received a code violation for racket abuse and was then handed a point deduction for smashing another racket in the tunnel between sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts after a point.(AFP)
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts after a point.(AFP)
tennis

No fans as Svitolina advances at Australian Open

PTI, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The atmosphere was different for the sixth day of play Saturday at the Australian Open, with no fans to cheer for No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina as she advanced to the fourth round by beating No. 26 Yulia Putintseva, 6-4 6-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the US(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic a doubt to continue Aus Open campaign after suffering muscle injury

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The reigning champion, eight-time winner and overwhelming favourite had looked on the verge of retiring injured with every post-rally grimace as American 27th seed Fritz reeled him in to level the third-round match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. (REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. (REUTERS)
tennis

Is hard quarantine at the Australian Open responsible for string of upsets?

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Over the course of the first two rounds, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US open winner Bianca Andreescu, thrice Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, have all been sent packing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP