Expected Australian honour for tennis great Court stirs controversy
Australia is to award tennis great Margaret Court the country's highest honour next week, media reported on Friday, a decision that has stoked controversy because of her history of anti-gay views.
The awards are usually announced during the Australia Day holiday on Jan. 26, which comes this year just as the Australian Open, one of the world's big four tennis Grand Slams, begins in Melbourne after a delay caused by the coronavirus.
Court is to be awarded a Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC), the highest category of honour, after previously receiving recognition in 2007, media reported.
Court won 24 singles Grand Slam titles in her career and 40 doubles Grand Slams, before retraining as a Pentecostal pastor.
Her award has not been officially confirmed but Victoria state leader Daniel Andrews referred to it on social media, without naming her, saying he did not "want to give this person’s disgraceful, bigoted views any oxygen".
"But when others insist on rewarding them with this country's highest honour – I think it's worth saying again: Grand Slam wins don't give you some right to spew hatred and create division," Andrews said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had no "official knowledge" of Court's award.
"It is a system that recognises the full spectrum of individuals across this country," Morrison said of the awards.
Neither Court nor her spokeswoman were immediately available for comment.
In her most recent public comments on gay issues, Court in 2019 criticised transgender athletes and called the teaching of LGBT material in schools the work of the devil.
She made those comments at the Perth church she set up decades ago where she is a pastor.
In response, tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe said her name should be stripped from the Melbourne Park showcourt and replaced with that of Australia's former world number one, Evonne Goolagong.
"You name buildings after not what people just did on the court, but also off the court, the whole body of work," Navratilova, an 18-times Grand Slam champion who is openly gay, said on the Tennis Channel at the time.
Court said then she had been treated unfairly because of her views on "gay marriage and all of those areas".This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expected Australian honour for tennis great Court stirs controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19
- Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Australian Open players test positive for coronavirus: officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut says hotel quarantine like jail with Wifi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna stuck in Australian Open quarantine, Gabba Test a solace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Davis Cup Finals up to 11 days in 2021, could be in 3 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis players getting on with life in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groth slams 'selfish' Djokovic after quarantine 'demands'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox