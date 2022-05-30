Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2022 lookahead Day 9: Iga Swiatek's 31-match win streak on line
French Open 2022 lookahead Day 9: Iga Swiatek's 31-match win streak on line

  • Swiatek has won 31 matches in a row, and 48 of her past 49 sets, heading into a fourth-round matchup at Roland Garros against 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. (REUTERS)
Published on May 30, 2022 06:58 AM IST
AP | , Paris

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has won 31 matches in a row, and 48 of her past 49 sets, heading into a fourth-round matchup at Roland Garros against 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China. Swiatek is seeking a sixth consecutive tournament title this season and a second Grand Slam trophy to go alongside the one she won as a teenager at the 2020 French Open. 

The 74th-ranked Zheng is participating in only the second major tournament of her career. Her take on facing Swiatek? “Of course, she’s a wonderful player. Actually, I have been prepared for this match, because I really want to play against her.” T

he other women's singles matches Monday are No. 11 Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 28 Camila Giorgi, and No. 22 Madison Keys vs. No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova. The men's fourth-round matches include reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, and last year's runner-up at Roland Garros, Stefanos Tsitsipas against 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 17 Leylah Fernandez beat No. 27 Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 18 Coco Gauff beat No. 31 Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0; Sloane Stephens beat No. 23 Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-0; Martina Trevisan beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 15 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3; No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 21 Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

109-3 — Rafael Nadal's career record at the French Open, including 3-0 in five-set matches.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I really am just enjoying the tournament, enjoying life. I’m not thinking about the end result.” — 18-year-old Coco Gauff, after reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the second year in a row.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
