French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal sets up blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Novak Djokovic after epic fourth-round win

  • French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets to set up a quarterfinal clash against no.1 seed Novak Djokovic.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in 5 sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, during their fourth round match at the French Open.(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in 5 sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, during their fourth round match at the French Open.(AP)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rafael Nadal got through a serious test in the French Open’s fourth round by edging Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a record 59th matchup against rival Novak Djokovic.

Sunday's thriller in Court Philippe Chatrier was only the third five-setter Nadal ever has played at Roland Garros, where he has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal is 3-0 in those contests that go the distance, part of his overall 109-3 mark at the clay-court tournament.

Two of those three career defeats in Paris came against Djokovic, owner of 20 major titles and two at the French Open. Last year, Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals en route to the trophy.

Djokovic leads their overall series 30-28. No other two men have played each other as many times in the professional era of tennis.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

