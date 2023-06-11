French Open final Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Head-to-head tie, key stats, records in line - All you need to know

As many as eight players formed a list of potential winners of the French Open title after defending champion and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal had withdrawn from the contest a month back. Casper Ruud was part of the list, but only by virtue of making the final in 2022. His concerning start to the 2023 season saw most write him off despite a title win on clay in Estoril Open. But flowing under the radar, the Norwegian quietly upped his game to stage a second successive run to a Roland Garros final. And while the 24-year-old will be hoping to become third time lucky, another supremely mighty warrior stands on the other side of the court with history on the line. It has been a lopsided rivalry so far between the two with Djokovic winning all four encounters without even losing a set.

If it was Nadal in 2022, who handed Ruud a straight-set defeat in his very first Grand Slam final, to claim a record 22nd Grand Slam title, it's Novak Djokovic in 2023, who has a brand-new record of a 23rd major in sight besides also reclaiming the ATP World No.1 crown.

Ahead of the big final on Sunday on court Philippe Chatrier, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key stats and records in line for the match...

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

It has been a lopsided rivalry so far between the two with Djokovic winning all four encounters without even losing a set. Two of them have been at ATP Finals and two others on clay in Rome.

Djokovic beat Ruud, 7-5 6-3 (Italian Open Semi-final 2020)

Djokovic beat Ruud, 7-6(4) 6-2 (ATP Finals Round-Robin 2021)

Djokovic beat Ruud, 6-4 6-3 (Italian Open Semi-final 2022)

Djokovic beat Ruud, 7-5 6-3 (ATP Finals Final 2022)

KEY STATS:

With a win over injured Carlos Alcaraz in the semis, Djokovic reached a record-equalling 34th Grand Slam final, levelling Chris Evert's long-standing record. The next best player in men's singles tennis is Roger Federer with 31 appearances followed by Nadal's 30. In 33 Grand Slam finals, the Serb owns a 22-11 record which is the second best among the Big Three with Nadal's figure of 22-8 still leading the chart. Federer now stands third with 20-11 record. Seven of his finals have come in Paris where he has managed just two wins while going down four times. He previous two wins came in 2016 and 2021. This is also his seventh major final since 2021 where he has a staggering 6-1 record. His only loss came against Daniil Medvedev on 2021 US Open. With a win against Alexander Zverev, Ruud reached his third Grand Slam final in last five events. He lost once against Nadal in Paris and other against Alcaraz in 2022 US Open. He also also became the first Scandinavian to reach back-to-back finals at Roland Garros since Robin Soderling in 2009 and 2010.

RECORDS CHASING:

The reigning Australian Open champion will be aiming for a 23rd Grand Slam title which will take him past Nadal's tally of 22 to set a new record in men's singles tennis. Overall, it will put him at par with Serena Williams for most majors won in Open Era. At 36 years and 1 month, Djokovic will be aiming to surpass Nadal to become the oldest champion at Roland Garros and third overall Ken Rosewall (37 years, 1 month and 24 days at the time of his 1972 Australian Open haul), Federer (36 years, 5 months and 7 days at the time of his 2018 Australian Open win) and Rosewall (36 years, 4 months and 5 days at the time of his 1971 Australian Open victory). Ruud will be aiming to become the first tennis player from Norway to win a Grand Slam trophy. - All you need to know

