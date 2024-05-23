French Open 2024 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

With the clay-court tune-up events all but over, the action shifts to Paris for the second Grand Slam of the calendar year. The 2024 French Open is all set to begin from May 26 onwards at the Stade Roland Garros, which will feature some of the top players in the circuit. In the ATP singles field, the focus will entirely be on Rafael Nadal, who arrived in Paris earlier this week, probably for his final Grand Slam appearance of his career. The 14-time champion of the Parisian red dust, who heads to the event on the back of a 5-3 win-loss record after returning from an injury layoff, comprising a pre-quarters run in Madrid, will be unseeded at the event. Meanwhile, a trophyless Novak Djokovic, also the defending champion, will be the top-seeded player, with reigning Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz entrusted with the responsibility to add to the Serb's woes. In the women's singles field, the focus will be on entirely on whether defending champion Iga Swiatek can lift her fourth Frech Open title of her career. She lifted the Italian Open and the Madrid Open title in a space of two weeks. Elena Rybakina remains the only player to have defeated Swiatek on clay this season. Spain's Rafael Nadal takes part in a practice session ahead of The French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at The Roland Garros Complex in Paris on May 22, 2024(AFP)

While the tournament will kick off from May 26 at the Stade Roland Garros, here are all the details for the 2024 French Open draw…

When is French Open 2024 draw?

The French Open 2024 singles and the doubles draw will take place on Thursday, 23 May, in Paris.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At what time will French Open 2024 draw begin?

The French Open 2024 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2024 draw?

The French Open 2024 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 draw?

The French Open 2024 draw will not be aired and live streamed in India. However, you can catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com. Matches of the Roland Garros tournament will be aired live on Sony Ten Network from the main draw onwards. They will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

French Open 2024 SEEDINGS -

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1 Novak Djokovic (Ser)

2 Jannik Sinner (Ita)

3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

4 Alexander Zverev (Ger)

5 Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

6 Andrey Rublev (Rus

7 Casper Ruud (Nor)

8 Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)

9 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

10 Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

11 Alex de Minaur (Aus)

12 Taylor Fritz (USA)

13 Holger Rune (Den)

14 Tommy Paul (USA)

15 Ben Shelton (USA)

16 Nicolas Jarry (Chi)

17 Ugo Humbert (Fra)

18 Karen Khachanov (Rus)

19 Alexander Bublik (Kaz)

20 Sebastian Baez (Arg)

21 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

22 Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

23 Francisco Cerundolo (Arg)

24 Jiri Lehecka (Cze)

25 Alejandro Tabilo (Chi)

26 Frances Tiafoe (USA)

27 Tallon Griekspoor (Ned)

28 Sebastian Korda (USA)

29 Tomas Etcheverry (Arg)

30 Arthur Fils (Fra)

31 Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

32 Mariano Navone (Arg)

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1 Iga Swiatek (Pol)

2 Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

3 Coco Gauff (USA)

4 Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

5 Jessica Pegula (USA)

6 Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

7 Maria Sakkari (Gre)

8 Qinwen Zheng (Chn)

9 Ons Jabeur (Tun)

10 Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

11 Daria Kasatkina (Rus)

12 Danielle Collins (USA)

13 Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

14 Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

15 Karolina Muchova (Cze)

16 Madison Keys (USA)

17 Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

18 Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

19 Liudmila Samsonova (Rus)

20 Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

21 Victoria Azarenka (Blr)

22 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus)

23 Caroline Garcia (Fra)

24 Emma Navarro (USA)

25 Anna Kalinskaya (Rus)

26 Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

27 Elise Mertens (Bel)

28 Katie Boulter (Gbr)

29 Linda Noskova (Cze)

30 Sorana Cirstea (Rom)

31 Veronika Kudermetova (Rus)

32 Dayana Yastremska (Ukr)