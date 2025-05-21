French Open 2025 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know
Live streaming details for the French Open 2025 draw.
It is that time of the year when world tennis awaits the start of the second Grand Slam of the year, with the French Open slated to begin from Sunday onwards at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. This will be the first major on Parisian clay since the retirement of the legendary Rafael Nadal, who claimed an unprecedented 14 titles in the tournament. Focus will be on the two defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, who head into the Slam on the back of contrasting results. While Alcaraz won in Barcelona and lifted the Masters 1000 in Rome, to stand favourite to retain his crown, Swiatek had struggled to find momentum through the clay season, that saw her drop to the fifth spot in the WTA rankings.
When is the French Open 2025 draw?
The French Open 2025 singles and the doubles draw will take place on May 22, Thursday, in Paris.
At what time will the French Open 2025 draw begin?
The French Open 2025 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2025 draw?
The French Open 2025 draw will not be aired in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2025 draw?
The French Open 2025 draw will be live-streamed on the Roland Garros YouTube page. However, you can catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com. Matches of the Roland Garros tournament will be aired live on Sony Ten Network from the main draw onwards. They will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.
French Open 2025 SEEDINGS -
MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS
Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz
Alexander Zverev
Taylor Fritz
Jack Draper
Novak Djokovic
Casper Ruud
Lorenzo Musetti
Alex De Miñaur
Holger Rune
Daniil Medvedev
Tommy Paul
Ben Shelton
Arthur Fils
Frances Tiafoe
Grigor Dimitrov
Andrey Rublev
Francisco Cerúndolo
Jakub Mensik
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tomas Machac
Ugo Humbert
Sebastian Korda
Karen Khachanov
Alexei Popyrin
Alejandro Davidovich
Denis Shapovalov
Matteo Berrettini
Brandon Nakashima
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Hubert Hurkacz
Alex Michelsen
WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDINGS
Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff
Jessica Pegula
Jasmine Paolini
Iga Swiatek
Mirra Andreeva
Madison Keys
Qinwen Zheng
Emma Navarro
Paula Badosa
Diana Shnaider
Elena Rybakina
Karolina Muchova
Elina Svitolina
Barbora Krejcikova
Amanda Anisimova
Daria Kasatkina
Donna Vekic
Ludmilla Samsonova
Jelena Ostapenko
Clara Tauson
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Elise Mertens
Magdalena Frech
Marta Kostyuk
Peyton Stearns
Leylah Fernandez
Linda Noskova
Anna Kalinskaya
Sofia Kenin
Yulia Putintseva