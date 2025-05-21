French Open 2025 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

It is that time of the year when world tennis awaits the start of the second Grand Slam of the year, with the French Open slated to begin from Sunday onwards at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. This will be the first major on Parisian clay since the retirement of the legendary Rafael Nadal, who claimed an unprecedented 14 titles in the tournament. Focus will be on the two defending champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, who head into the Slam on the back of contrasting results. While Alcaraz won in Barcelona and lifted the Masters 1000 in Rome, to stand favourite to retain his crown, Swiatek had struggled to find momentum through the clay season, that saw her drop to the fifth spot in the WTA rankings. Carlos Alcaraz will aim to defend his French Open crown this year(REUTERS)

When is the French Open 2025 draw?

The French Open 2025 singles and the doubles draw will take place on May 22, Thursday, in Paris.

At what time will the French Open 2025 draw begin?

The French Open 2025 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2025 draw?

The French Open 2025 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2025 draw?

The French Open 2025 draw will be live-streamed on the Roland Garros YouTube page. However, you can catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com. Matches of the Roland Garros tournament will be aired live on Sony Ten Network from the main draw onwards. They will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

French Open 2025 SEEDINGS -

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev

Taylor Fritz

Jack Draper

Novak Djokovic

Casper Ruud

Lorenzo Musetti

Alex De Miñaur

Holger Rune

Daniil Medvedev

Tommy Paul

Ben Shelton

Arthur Fils

Frances Tiafoe

Grigor Dimitrov

Andrey Rublev

Francisco Cerúndolo

Jakub Mensik

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tomas Machac

Ugo Humbert

Sebastian Korda

Karen Khachanov

Alexei Popyrin

Alejandro Davidovich

Denis Shapovalov

Matteo Berrettini

Brandon Nakashima

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Hubert Hurkacz

Alex Michelsen

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDINGS

Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula

Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek

Mirra Andreeva

Madison Keys

Qinwen Zheng

Emma Navarro

Paula Badosa

Diana Shnaider

Elena Rybakina

Karolina Muchova

Elina Svitolina

Barbora Krejcikova

Amanda Anisimova

Daria Kasatkina

Donna Vekic

Ludmilla Samsonova

Jelena Ostapenko

Clara Tauson

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Elise Mertens

Magdalena Frech

Marta Kostyuk

Peyton Stearns

Leylah Fernandez

Linda Noskova

Anna Kalinskaya

Sofia Kenin

Yulia Putintseva