French Open: Draper finds a higher gear, puts on a show against Fonseca

Mumbai: Towards the end of a rather long rally, Jack Draper unleashed two heavy forehands down the line. Joao Fonseca managed to get both back into play, but sent the second retrieve a bit shorter than he would have liked.

Draper spotted it and glided up the court. He loaded for the shot, racket cocked way behind his body, eyes lit-up with menace. And then he played a delicate dink over the net. Fonseca was left rooted to the spot.

That point halfway through the fifth game of the third set summed up their third round French Open match, Draper scoring a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over the immensely talented 18-year-old from Brazil. Draper spent an hour and 46 minutes out-hitting and even toying with his opponent with forays to the net and frequent drop shots.

The first two times Draper competed at the French Open, he failed to get past the first round. The third appearance for the 23-year-old Briton from Surrey has been vastly better. He had to battle past Mattia Bellucci and Gael Monfils in his first two matches, but the win on Saturday saw him dominate.

“I played good, the conditions were quite good out here,” Draper said in his on-court interview. “I felt that I used my forehand well, I served pretty well. Mentally, it was a good performance from me today.”

The left-hander was on song with his forehand and serve. Of the 32 winners he struck, 28 came off the forehand wing. And of the 40 first serves he put in, he won a remarkable 37 points.

But his game is not merely based on a big forehand. The world No.5 stands at 6-foot-4, serves big, and has powerful strokes off both wings. Despite his size, he is a good mover and has developed into a player capable of playing on all surfaces. He also likes to come up to the net, throwing in an occasional serve-and-volley and a few chip-and-charge routines even on clay – more often than not, to devastating effect.

“When you look at his attributes - he’s got a big, lefty serve, he hits his forehand with a lot of spin and power – they work on any surface, certainly on clay,” Draper’s compatriot and former world No.4 Tim Henman had told BBC Sport.

Interestingly, Draper himself feels that his most valuable trait is not necessarily a shot on the tennis court. For him, his “biggest strength is probably the fact that (he is) naturally right-handed,” Draper had said, as quoted by Tennis.com.

“My backhand is a shot which I’ve always been really confident on. So, when right-handers go into my backhand as well, it feels like a great shot for me. I think I’ve got kind of the best of both worlds almost.”

At the French Open, Draper has continued to grow from his breakthrough Grand Slam appearance at the US Open last year, where he reached the semi-final. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, following it up with wins over Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune on way to winning the ATP 1000 Indian Wells Masters, the biggest title of his career. It helped him break into the top 10 for the first time.

Once the clay season came, the momentum continued to grow. He reached the final of the Madrid Masters and lost in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open to eventual champion Alcaraz.

Now he has reached the second week at Roland Garros for the first time.

He will bank on the big forehand once again when he takes on mercurial Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the fourth round. But he knows he has a few more tricks in his locker.

Draper ripped a forehand return and charged up to the net as Fonseca sent a weak return. The Brazilian had given up on the point, and a simple swat would have given Draper his first match point. Inexplicably, he sent his volley into the doubles alley.

He is allowed a few errors even on a good day, perhaps.

Balaji loses in second round

India’s N Sriram Balaji and Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost in the men’s doubles second round on Saturday.

The duo lost 6-3, 6-4 to fourth-seeded Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.