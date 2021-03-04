Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue
Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday.
World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha, has not played a competitive match since losing in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month.
"Unfortunately I am not feeling 100% in my lower back, and I have made the tough decision to withdraw from the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," the 29-year-old Romanian, who also won the Dubai event in 2015, said in a statement.
"I have great memories from winning my 20th WTA title after some really tough matches in Dubai last year so I'm disappointed that I won't be able to defend my title."
Halep follows world number one Ash Barty, who is recovering from a leg injury, in skipping the Dubai event, which runs from March 7-13.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the "Indo-Pak Express" - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
