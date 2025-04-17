Menu Explore
Harriet Dart apologizes after requesting opponent wears deodorant: ‘She smells really bad’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 17, 2025 10:24 AM IST

During a changeover in the second set, Dart, who ultimately lost the match, could be heard making the unusual request to the umpire, who did not respond audibly

British tennis player Harriet Dart has issued a public apology following a controversial incident during her first-round match against France's Lois Boisson at the Rouen Open. Dart, the world No. 110, was caught on court microphones asking the chair umpire to tell her opponent to wear deodorant, stating that Boisson "smells really bad."

Harriet Dart
Harriet Dart

The incident occurred during a changeover in the second set of their match on Tuesday. Dart, who ultimately lost the match 6-0, 6-3, could be heard making the unusual request to the umpire, who did not respond audibly. Boisson, ranked No. 303 and making her WTA Tour season debut, appeared unaware of the comment at the time.

“Can you tell her (Boisson) to wear deodorant? ... Because the smell. Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She smells really bad," Dart told the chair umpire.

Following widespread reaction on social media, Dart took to her Instagram account to express her regret. "Hey everyone, I want to apologise for what I said on the court today," she wrote in a story post. "It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I'll learn from this and move forward."

Harriet Dart's Instagram story
Harriet Dart's Instagram story

Boisson responded to the situation with humour on her own Instagram, posting an edited photo of herself holding a deodorant during a serve, tagging the brand and suggesting they "apparently need a collab." Dove's official Instagram account reposted the image, adding, "Smells like confidence."

The Women's Tennis Association has yet to comment on the incident. Boisson is scheduled to play her next match in the Rouen Open against Moyuka Uchijima.

