IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Hawk-eyed humans make way for Hawk-Eye tech
France's Ugo Humbert waits as a video replay is shown behind him during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)
France's Ugo Humbert waits as a video replay is shown behind him during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)
tennis

Hawk-eyed humans make way for Hawk-Eye tech

  • Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:40 AM IST

Had Novak Djokovic’s infamous last stray strike on the ball at the 2020 US Open happened at the 2021 Australian Open instead, he wouldn’t have been disqualified. Why? Because the ball wouldn’t have hit the line umpire. Why? Because there aren’t any.

This year’s season-opening Slam has witnessed many unprecedented scenes; add to it the use of electronic line calling on all courts for the first time in a Grand Slam. People stationed behind the players, crouching or sitting on the side for service calls, yelling the call if the ball landed outside the line, players engaging in heated verbal duels with them (Serena Williams at the 2009 US Open, “you cannot be serious” John McEnroe at the 1981 Wimbledon or Martina Hingis at the 1999 French Open, to mention a few iconic ones)—line umpires have been an integral part of tennis. Now they may become a thing of the past, like wooden rackets.

Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.

The live electronic line calling, delivered through remote-tracking cameras placed in different areas of the court, automatically sends the audio line calls in real-time. A pre-recorded human voice goes "out", "fault" or "foot fault". For this tournament, those voices are of Australia's front-line workers during the Covid-19 battle, from a Victorian paramedic who was infected with the virus last year to a New South Wales volunteer who rescued people from floodwaters last month.

Hawk-Eye technology has been part of top-level tennis for over a decade but was required only when players wished to challenge the umpire’s calls. Post the resumption of the tour last August amid Covid-19, electronic calling was used at New York’s Western and Southern Open and the US Open, which though still called upon line umpires on its major courts (unfortunately for Djokovic). The year-ending ATP Finals in London too made the switch.

That technological advancements are fast creeping into sport isn’t novelty. In cricket, front foot no-balls are now tracked and called by the third umpire sitting in front of a TV, while the football world continues to wage a war against the hair-splitting accuracy of VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

At the Australian Open, most players have welcomed this shift to technology with enthusiasm, even if it means they can no longer challenge any calls (“close calls” show up on the big screen automatically).

Serena Williams is convinced about the use of technology as a “futurist, like Iron Man”. "I'm loving it here... I just needed to adapt, and now I'm adapted to it. I think it's for the best,” she said at a post-match press conference. Her compatriot Naomi Osaka felt it allows her to focus on her game more.

“It saves me the trouble of attempting to challenge or thinking about did they call it correctly or not," Osaka told journalists.

World No. 1 Djokovic, unsurprisingly, has continued with his advocacy for machines to take over.

"I don't see a reason why we need line umpires if we have technology like this," Djokovic said. “I am not a person who adores technology and cannot live without it—in some regards technocratic society has gone too far in my opinion—but if we in tennis can be more efficient and precise, why not?”

India’s Rohan Bopanna, playing on the tour for 18 years, said, “If it’s like this on all courts, then why not (use the technology)? Here in Australia, it’s accurate and fair for every player, irrespective of the court.”

There has been the odd voice of dissent against it. America's Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Djokovic in the second round, said "I don’t think I’ll ever be a fan", while French veteran Gilles Simon thought the technology was "not at all accurate".

The data tells otherwise; Hawk-Eye pegs an estimated 3.6mm margin of error, lower than the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) acceptable 5mm leeway. According to a report in the New York Times, out of the 2,25,000 electronic calls made in the first week of the US Open last year, only 14 were erroneous. That’s a fault rate of 0.0062 per cent. At the 2019 US Open, on the other hand, there were 265 correct player challenges out of 1,538 through the first four rounds, which means 17.23 per cent of the challenged calls from line umpires were erroneous.

Do line umpires then stand the risk of being redundant in tennis? Bopanna reckoned it would depend from tournament to tournament, and how the sport resets after the pandemic. It’s perhaps hard to imagine a complete surrender to technology at the Wimbledon, for long the torchbearers of tradition, and the French Open—or any major clay-court tournament, for that matter—where chair umpires physically inspect the mark of the balls left on the red dirt.

Hawk-Eye’s website mentions that the electronic line calling service is used in over 80 tournaments on the circuit, but the cost of implementation means a majority of that number is at the cream (the Grand Slams, ATP tournaments, etc.). At the lower levels of tennis, including on the ATP Challenger and ITF tours, sharp eyes are still valued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021
app
Close
Ankita Raina(Twitter)
Ankita Raina(Twitter)
tennis

‘That can’t be taken away’: Raina on her debut Grand Slam experience after loss

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 PM IST
28-year-old Ankita Raina’s objective from the rather unexpected doubles outing was to cherish her first taste of a Grand Slam main draw match after nine attempts at qualifying in singles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Michael Mmoh(REUTERS)
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Michael Mmoh(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Nadal beats Mmoh in straight sets in Melbourne

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The 20-time major champion completed the match against the 177th-ranked Mmoh in 1 hour, 47 minutes and said it was a “positive evening for me.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

Feeling pressure: 2020 champ Kenin loses at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Kenin was right to be worried. And, with Kanepi at her best, this one was over quickly. Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the fourth-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in only 64 minutes on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her second round match against Cori Gauff of the US(REUTERS)
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her second round match against Cori Gauff of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Svitolina beats Gauff in 2nd round in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Gauff failed to find a way past the steely Svitolina, who converted two out of her three break point opportunities against the big-hitting world number 48 to seal the fate of the match in their first meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his second-round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis(REUTERS)
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his second-round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Tsitsipas fends off Kokkinakis in 2nd round

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Tsitsipas has a big following within Melbourne’s large Greek community but he was playing an Aussie for the first time at the Australian Open and had to contend with having shared support in the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open match at Melbourne Park(Twitter)
Australian Open match at Melbourne Park(Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Tennis Australia, Infosys reimagine digital experience

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:00 PM IST
3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch the ongoing tournament matches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Feliciano Lopez makes a backhand return to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their second-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
Feliciano Lopez makes a backhand return to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their second-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: At 39, Feliciano Lopez is not just showing up, he's winning

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Lopez rallied from two sets down, on a hot, humid day, to beat No. 31 Lorenzo Sonego 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 at the Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
tennis

Divij, Ankita bow out of Australian Open doubles with respective partners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Divij, Ankita bow out Australian Open doubles with respective partners
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin of the US leaves after losing against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open(AFP)
Sofia Kenin of the US leaves after losing against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open(AFP)
tennis

Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in 2nd round at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Kanepi hit 10 aces, including on match point, and had 22 winners to 10 for Kenin, who was erratic with her strokes and went 0 for 7 on break-point chances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

No 1 Barty wobbles before reaching 3rd round in Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:49 AM IST
  • Barty is trying to become the first Australian to win the women's title at Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep speaks with Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic after winning her second-round match(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep speaks with Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic after winning her second-round match(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates after defeating France's Ugo Humbert during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates after defeating France's Ugo Humbert during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Kyrgios saves match points in win over Humbert

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Kyrgios will meet third-seeded Dominic Thiem in the third round. Thiem lost the final at last year’s Australian Open and went one better to win the US Open title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his second round match against Maxime Cressy of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his second round match against Maxime Cressy of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev cruises past American qualifier Cressy into third round

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Zverev hit six more winners than Cressy, who is ranked 172nd, with 11 unforced errors to his opponent's 30, breaking the American's serve once in each of the first two sets and twice in the third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her second round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic(REUTERS)
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her second round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic(REUTERS)
tennis

Second seed Halep survives huge scare to advance in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics(REUTERS)
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics(REUTERS)
tennis

Wawrinka falls to Fucsovics in five-set thriller

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Wawrinka was sloppy in the opening two sets, committing 29 unforced errors and landing just over 60% of his first serves, but the 17th seed found his range in the third set, breaking Fucsovics in the opening game before taking control with a string of blistering backhands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP