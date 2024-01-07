'He is still winning three out of four Grand Slams': Holger Rune urges rivals to 'step up' against Novak Djokovic

With the 2024 ATP season having begun, Holger Rune is eager for the next generation of tennis players to step up and challenge Novak Djokovic's domination. Denmark's Holger Rune (L) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

The Danish player recently hired Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker and feels that this could see him reach a higher level.

Last season, Carlos Alcaraz was the only player who challenged Novak Djokovic and his Wimbledon victory prevented the Serbian legend from completing a calendar Grand Slam. Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic will be looking to bag his 11th title in Melbourne, and a record 25th Major trophy.

Speaking to the media, Rune said, "We've got to step up. We've got to do it not just one time but more regularly because I beat him this year, Sinner beat him, but he is still winning three out of four Grand Slams and maybe he almost won Wimbledon also. So we're not there yet. So we need to be there and do everything we can to get him out of there."

"I have never beaten him in a Slam. Nothing is impossible but I think it's harder. He feels comfortable in Grand Slams, best of five sets, he has the experience of a long time. He knows that if he is two sets to love down he can still come back. I think more, not many players, but a few more players can meet him in best of three but in Grand Slams I would say it's not even a handful.

"I believe I can be a multiple Grand Slam champion. I know it's going to take a lot of work and I've been doing my work in the pre-season so far, and been really, really willing to improve. With Boris, It's more mental and tactical than technical, I would say. Sometimes he says 'Take your time between points, no rush'. Of course, he has a few tips, especially on the serve. He had a great serve himself but it's a lot psychological," he added.

The 2024 Aus Open will be the first Grand Slam event of the year and we will also see Rafael Nadal make his return. The Spaniard was injured during the Australian Open last year and was ruled out for the entire year. He made his comeback at the Brisbane International this year and will be looking to impress in Melbourne.