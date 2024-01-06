close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase lose in Brisbane International semifinals

Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase lose in Brisbane International semifinals

PTI |
Jan 06, 2024 07:32 PM IST

Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase lost in their semi-final match, at the Brisbane International.

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Saturday lost their semifinal match against the duo of Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament. The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 3-6, 7-6, 9-11 to their second seeded opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Yuki Bhambri in action.(Getty)
The Bhambri-Haase duo had beaten the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets -- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) -- in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.

