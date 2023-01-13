Home / Sports / Tennis / 'I came in with valid papers. But everything got out of hand': Djokovic recalls nightmarish deportation from Australia

'I came in with valid papers. But everything got out of hand': Djokovic recalls nightmarish deportation from Australia

tennis
Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:54 PM IST

The scars of the saga that unfolded last January still remains as the 21-time Grand Slam champion revealed the details of it recalling how had his papers right and was only looking to follow the rules. The Serb also blamed the media for blowing it out of proportion which left him helpless.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic
ByHT Sports Desk

A year after the nightmarish deportation from Australia, Novak Djokovic is back in the country to kick start his 2023 season and take part in the impending Australian Open. But the scars of the saga that unfolded last January still remains as the 21-time Grand Slam champion revealed the details of it recalling how had his papers right and was only looking to follow the rules. The Serb also blamed the media for blowing it out of proportion which left him helpless.

“A lot of people still have a wrong idea of what happened," Djokovic told Channel Nine after he reached Melbourne following a title win in Adelaide International. He clarified that his only intention was to follow the rule before hinting that he was singled out by the authorities after a couple of other individuals, who were connected to Australian Open, had entered the country with the same exemption a few days back.

ALSO READ: 'Djokovic is the man to beat at Australian Open,' says Somdev Devvarman; 'Nadal hasn't found his form yet'

“[There were] two or three more people that came into Australia 10 days before I did with exactly the same exemption that I had. I was just following the rules. My exemption was verified by an independent body and panel of doctors. I came in with all the valid papers. Everything got out of hand and then I was labelled this or that. And it [the saga] was so big in the media that I could not fight that, and I didn’t want to get into that. [With] the amount of pressure and craziness going around, I just wanted to go out and go back home," he said.

Djokovic also talked about how the incident affected him for several months, leaving him thinking if it would affect his game as well. He admitted that it was difficult to move on from it with press continuing their barrage of questions on Australia in every event he played.

“I just stayed for several weeks at home, didn’t really go around too much, just hoped that the situation would calm down, which it did. But the ‘traces’ stay there, right?" he said. "The traces followed for several months after. And I didn’t know it was going to affect my game as well," he said.

“Every press conference I was asked a question or two about Australia, about what happened," Djokovic said. "So even if I [had] moved on the people reminded me of that. I just had to be patient and wait.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic australian open
novak djokovic australian open

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out