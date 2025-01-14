‘I don’t think a GoPro is that expensive’: Daniil Medvedev jokes on potential fine for damaging camera at AUS Open

Daniil Medvedev almost made a mess of what was considered a routine start to his Australian Open 2025 campaign, finding himself stretched the distance by world number 418 wildcard entrant Kasidit Samrej of Thailand. Despite finding himself down two sets to one, the Russian world number five battled back to stave off the upset and triumph over his opponent 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Russia's Daniil Medvedev smashes his racquet during his first round match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.(AFP)

Medvedev, however, once again fell prey to his frustrations on court, as the often belligerent player vented by hitting the net with his racquet repeatedly in the third set, damaging the camera placed there. Medvedev will likely face sanctions from the ATP for his on-court behaviour, and reflected on the moment in his on-court interview in his typical joking manner.

Speaking regarding a potential fine, the Russian said “Well honestly, I hope not too big because probably the fine is usually for breaking the racket. And the camera is going to cost some but I don’t think a GoPro is that expensive.”

Medvedev’s racket did shatter against the camera, with racket abuse being something that the tour is trying to cut down on. “But what I have to say is that the camera was very, very strong because my racket didn’t handle the damage but the camera did. It broke down but there was not one piece going out from the camera,” said Medvedev.

The incident occurred in the ninth game of the third set, as Samrej beat Medvedev with a passing shot and came closer to taking a lead in the match. However, Medvedev was able to make his experience and stamina count, outlasting his opponent to sprint through the final two sets as Samrej’s level wavered deeper into the match.

Medvedev has reached the final of the Australian Open in three of the last four years, but never gotten over the hump. This is despite him leading Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner by two sets to none in the finals of both 2022 and 2024, but failing in closing out the match as his opponents scripted memorable comebacks.

Medvedev will hope he can recover well from his five-set opening battle, as he is scheduled to play a young up-and-coming American star in Learner Tien in the second round of the tournament.