‘I just cannot discount Novak Djokovic on grass’: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner sent staggering Wimbledon 2025 warning

All eyes will be on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, when Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday. The pair were up against each other in the recent French Open 2025 men’s singles final, where Alcaraz came out on top in a thrilling encounter. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been sent a Novak Djokovic warning.

The spotlight will also be on Novak Djokovic, whose Grand Slam year includes a semi-final display in Melbourne and a quarter-final exit in Paris.

Speaking ahead of Wimbledon 2025, two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Wally Masur had a warning for Alcaraz and Sinner, urging them not to take Djokovic lightly.

“I just cannot discount Djokovic on grass. I thought he played well at the French; he played well against Sinner. He kind of rolled the dice a bit on his forehand, he played a bit bigger than he might normally. He put a lot of scoreboard pressure on Jannik. And on grass he's a little better against the field, in my opinion, just given his experience and the way he sort of understands the nature of the surface. I don't think he's too far off [the level required to win]. This surface elevates him against the field,” he said.

Djokovic could possible face Sinner in the semi-finals and then Alcaraz in the title clash. Even he knows that this tournament could be his best chance to win a record 25th Grand Slam title. “I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level,” he said.

Djokovic has clinched seven Wimbledon titles, and only Roger Federer (eight) has won the title more than him in the Open Era. The former player has also won 105 singles matches in Wimbledon, which is the most in the Open Era.