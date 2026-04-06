India banking on depth, home support in Billie Jean King Cup ties: Uppal

New Delhi, India captain Vishal Uppal on Monday exuded confidence in his team's depth and preparation ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I ties, saying the hosts are ready to "give their best" despite an injury setback in the squad.

Speaking at the DLTA Complex, Uppal said unseasonal rain in the capital has not disrupted India's build-up.

"We are used to much hotter conditions in April in Delhi, but weather is something we can't control. We've had good practice sessions and I feel the team is ready to perform at its optimum level," he said.

India will compete in a six-team Group I field alongside Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Mongolia and New Zealand, with the captain expecting a stiff challenge.

"It's the top group in Asia and there are a lot of quality players. It's going to be a big challenge for every team and we should see some exciting tennis over the next week," he added.

On the injury to Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Uppal said the management had anticipated the situation.

"We knew about her injury before the week started, so we had already factored that in and made the necessary changes. We have enough depth in the squad and I believe these girls have what it takes for us to qualify," he said.

Replacement player Zeel Desai, who joined the squad at a short notice, termed it a proud moment.

"To play for your country is a privilege. I'm very excited and we will go out and give our best," she said.

The players echoed the captain's optimism, underlining the importance of home conditions and team spirit.

"It's an honour to represent the country and we always look forward to this week. We just want to fight for every point," said Sahaja Yamalapalli.

Ankita Raina, one of the most experienced members of the side, said familiarity with opponents would help.

"We know the teams and players, their strengths and weaknesses. We'll take it match by match. We've done it before, both in India and abroad, so we believe we can achieve our goal again," she said.

Ankita, who has been part of the national team for over a decade, also recalled her strong performances in previous editions held in Delhi and backed the team to deliver again at home.

Uppal stressed that playing at home should serve as an added motivation rather than pressure.

"When you play for India, your passion remains the same whether at home or abroad. But we hope the crowd turns up in large numbers and becomes the X-factor for us," he said.

The ties, which begin this week, will be held at the DLTA Complex with free entry for spectators.

Davis Cup skipper and DLTA President Rohit Rajpal, the legendary Vijay Amritraj and Rohan Bopanna wished the team luck through video messages.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.