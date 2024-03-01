 Indian Wells 2024: When is the draw? Will Nagal, Bopanna play? | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis News / Indian Wells 2024: When is the draw? Will Nagal, Bopanna play? Which top stars are joining Djokovic, Swiatek and Nadal

Indian Wells 2024: When is the draw? Will Nagal, Bopanna play? Which top stars are joining Djokovic, Swiatek and Nadal

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Qualifying for Indian Wells will start on Sunday (March 3). Meanwhile, the men's and women's main draw will begin on Wednesday (March 6).

Among the most popular non-Grand Slam tournaments, the Indian Wells beckons us all! It is a combined ATP and WTA 1000 event, and will see some top tennis stars in action. We will see the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka battle for the 1.1 million dollars prize money.

Will Sumit Nagal and Rafael Nadal participate at the Indian Wells?
Will Sumit Nagal and Rafael Nadal participate at the Indian Wells?

When does Indian Wells start?

Qualifying for Indian Wells will start on Sunday (March 3). Meanwhile, the men's and women's main draw will begin on Wednesday (March 6). Both men's and women's finals will be held on Sunday (March 17).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What are the timings for Indian Wells?

Play will start each at 12:30 AM IST, with the second sessions getting underway at 7:30 AM IST. Both finals will start at 12:30 AM IST.

When is the Indian Wells draw?

The men's and women's draw will be held on Tuesday (March 5), 1:30 AM IST.

What is the Indian Wells schedule?

The Indian Wells schedule is:

Sunday, March 3 – Tuesday March 5 – Qualifying

Wednesday, March 6 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Thursday, March 7 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Friday, March 8 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

Saturday, March 9 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

Sunday, March 10 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

Monday, March 11 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 – Women’s singles semi-finals, men’s doubles final

Saturday, March 16 – Men’s singles semi-finals, women’s doubles final

Sunday, March 17 – Men’s and women’s singles finals

Where is the Indian Wells held?

The Indian Wells will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in southern California. The tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts.

Who will represent India at the Indian Wells?

Doubles World No. 1 Rohan Bopanna and India No. 1 Sumit Nagal will represent India at the Indian Wells. Bopanna and his partner Matt Ebden are the top seeds in doubles and Nagal will participate in the singles qualifying round as the provisional 18th seed.

Nagal will need to win two rounds to qualify for the main draw.

What is the total money at the Indian Wells?

A total of 19 million dollars will be given as prize money. Winners of the men's and women's singles will receive 1.1 million dollars each.

Who are some of the top players participating at the Indian Wells?

Some of the top players participating in the tournament are:

Men - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev

Women: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber

What are the live telecast details of Indian Wells?

The Indian Wells will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the Indian Wells be live streamed?

The Indian Wells will be live streamed via Sony Liv in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On