Indian Wells 2024: When is the draw? Will Nagal, Bopanna play? Which top stars are joining Djokovic, Swiatek and Nadal

Among the most popular non-Grand Slam tournaments, the Indian Wells beckons us all! It is a combined ATP and WTA 1000 event, and will see some top tennis stars in action. We will see the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka battle for the 1.1 million dollars prize money. Will Sumit Nagal and Rafael Nadal participate at the Indian Wells?

When does Indian Wells start?

Qualifying for Indian Wells will start on Sunday (March 3). Meanwhile, the men's and women's main draw will begin on Wednesday (March 6). Both men's and women's finals will be held on Sunday (March 17).

What are the timings for Indian Wells?

Play will start each at 12:30 AM IST, with the second sessions getting underway at 7:30 AM IST. Both finals will start at 12:30 AM IST.

When is the Indian Wells draw?

The men's and women's draw will be held on Tuesday (March 5), 1:30 AM IST.

What is the Indian Wells schedule?

The Indian Wells schedule is:

Sunday, March 3 – Tuesday March 5 – Qualifying

Wednesday, March 6 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Thursday, March 7 – Men’s and women’s singles first round

Friday, March 8 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

Saturday, March 9 – Men’s and women’s singles second round

Sunday, March 10 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

Monday, March 11 – Men’s and women’s singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 – Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 – Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 – Women’s singles semi-finals, men’s doubles final

Saturday, March 16 – Men’s singles semi-finals, women’s doubles final

Sunday, March 17 – Men’s and women’s singles finals

Where is the Indian Wells held?

The Indian Wells will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in southern California. The tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts.

Who will represent India at the Indian Wells?

Doubles World No. 1 Rohan Bopanna and India No. 1 Sumit Nagal will represent India at the Indian Wells. Bopanna and his partner Matt Ebden are the top seeds in doubles and Nagal will participate in the singles qualifying round as the provisional 18th seed.

Nagal will need to win two rounds to qualify for the main draw.

What is the total money at the Indian Wells?

A total of 19 million dollars will be given as prize money. Winners of the men's and women's singles will receive 1.1 million dollars each.

Who are some of the top players participating at the Indian Wells?

Some of the top players participating in the tournament are:

Men - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev

Women: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber

What are the live telecast details of Indian Wells?

The Indian Wells will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the Indian Wells be live streamed?

The Indian Wells will be live streamed via Sony Liv in India.