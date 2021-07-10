Home / Sports / Tennis / Indian-American Samir Banerjee storms into Wimbledon's junior men's singles final
Samir Banerjee.(Twitter)
Samir Banerjee.(Twitter)
tennis

Indian-American Samir Banerjee storms into Wimbledon's junior men's singles final

Banerjee then brought his A-game to the court and he ended up winning the match, entering the finals of Wimbledon.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:55 PM IST

Indian-American Samir Banerjee on Saturday stormed into the finals of the Wimbledon Junior Men's final. He defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg of France 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the finals.

The first set between both these two tennis players went back and forth, but in the end, Banerjee managed to hold his own to win the set.

Sascha then stormed right back into the match and he went on to win the second set 6-4, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

Banerjee then brought his A-game to the court and he ended up winning the match, entering the finals of Wimbledon.

On Sunday, the Wimbledon men's final will be contested between Novak Djokovic and seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year and he has 19 Grand Slam titles to his name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.