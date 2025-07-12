Indian-origin Ronit Karki seeks ‘picture perfect’ Wimbledon

Mumbai: Trilok Karki does not remember saying much at the end of the tennis match. Instead, he and his family just got into a “big, tight hug”, embracing the youngest member, Ronit. On a hot Friday afternoon in London, the 17-year-old American of Indian origin had pulled off yet another upset win to reach the junior boys Wimbledon final. Indian-origin US player Ronit Karki will play Sunday’s junior boys final after coming through as a qualifier. (HT)

“This has all just been about Ronit finding his game,” his father Trilok told HT.

A game built on speed, strong returns and, most importantly, a lot of grit. That is what has helped New Jersey-born Ronit, who had to start his journey at Wimbledon in the qualifying round.

In the main draw though, the junior world No.52 has beaten No.11 Yannik Alexandrescou of Romania, No.9 Jack Kennedy of the USA, Poland’s world No.16 Alan Wazny, and on Friday he beat No.10 Alexander Vasilev of Bulgaria 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Ronit’s progress at Wimbledon has also meant the family gets to spend some time together – a luxury as the teenager’s tennis endeavours led the Karkis to be spread across the country.

Naomi, who is studying neuroscience at Rutgers University near the family home, stays in New Jersey with Trilok. But three years ago, Kanchan moved with Ronit to Florida where he trains at former Australian pro Jay Gooding’s academy.

“I will not call this a sacrifice,” Trilok says. “This is just what we as parents had to do in the interests of our children. I’m here with Naomi and also have my job. Kanchan helps Ronit.”

Trilok and Kanchan, software engineers, moved from Mumbai to New York in 2001. Years later, Naomi, three years older to Ronit, started to play at a local academy.

“Ronit would generally be in the kiddie area, but he started to get bored of playing with the toys there and started to watch his sister play,” Trilok said. “He also wanted to play and the coach encouraged him to join in.”

Tennis had started as a hobby, but Ronit’s skills grew rapidly. Soon he became No.1 in the country in the U-12 division then reached the top spot in U-14 as well.

“That’s when we thought we need to look at the next step in the progression,” Trilok says. “We realised that he couldn’t train in the New York-New Jersey region because it’s cold there in the winter. So, we found Jay Gooding’s academy.”

A part of Ronit’s possessions in Orlando was the stringing machine Trilok bought for him. It was to save some money, but it also gave Ronit responsibility towards his craft.

“He became more responsible for his racquet and his knowledge of how it worked grew,” Trilok says. “Ronit would work on different string types, different tensions, and that’s helped him understand the dynamics better. So, he knows what he wants and how it will work rather than someone telling him what to do.”

Preparing the racquets is now an important pre-match tradition. But with his mother, Ronit has a special ritual. They take a photograph together giving a thumbs up every time he wins a tournament.

“But this is a Grand Slam, it’s very special. He reached the final after coming through qualifying. So, they’re doing it after every match.”

On Sunday, Ronit takes on junior world No.6 Ivan Ivanov. He’ll be hoping to take another one of those photos, this time with his entire family.