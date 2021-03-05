Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final
Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her Qatar Open semi-final match in Doha due to a back problem she sustained in her quarter-final meeting with Elina Svitolina, organisers of the WTA 500 event said on Friday.
The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final.
"Unfortunately, the pain in my back I experienced during yesterday's match has not gone away enough in order for me to be able to compete," Azarenka said in a statement.
"I have loved being back here in Doha this week, and want to thank the tournament and everyone involved with the organization of this great event for hosting us and making it possible to play during these challenging times.
"I'm very appreciative of being awarded a wild card to compete this week and I'm looking forward to being back in Doha again next year."
Muguruza will meet Czech Petra Kvitova, who beat qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-4 to storm into her third Doha title clash in the last four years.
Azarenka's injury casts doubt on her participation in next week's Dubai Tennis Championships.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Sumit Nagal registers biggest win of career, beats world No.22
- The 23-year-old Indian earned the biggest victory of his career thus far, defeating world No. 22 and second seed Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP 250 Argentina Open.
- Tsitsipas will next face Russian player Karen Khachanov, who spent Thursday playing doubles after beating Cameron Norrie in the second round Wednesday.
The Indo-Pak Express is running again
- Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the “Indo-Pak Express” - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
