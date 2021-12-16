Home / Sports / Tennis / Injured Karolina Pliskova out of Australian Open
Injured Karolina Pliskova out of Australian Open

  • The 29-year-old had reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.
Pliskova has withdrawn from the Australian Open in January 2022 and two warm-up tournaments because of a right hand injury sustained in training. Australian Open officials on Thursday, Dec. 16, confirmed the world fourth-ranked player's withdrawal, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery."(AP)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Reuters |

World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organisers.

The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova said.

Pliskova is the latest high-profile player to miss the Melbourne Park major, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17. 

