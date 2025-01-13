John McEnroe rips epic 'will come back from retirement' theory behind Andy Murray joining Novak Djokovic camp

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic made waves across the world of sports when they announced a surprising decision to join forces mere months after Murray's retirement from professional tennis. Great friends and rivals since their childhood, Murray joins Djokovic’s camp as the Serbian legend looks to finish his own career on a strong note against a talented group of younger up-and-coming stars. Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) and his coach Andy Murray talk during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.(AFP)

Nevertheless, the strangeness of the combination has not gone unnoticed, with Murray joining Djokovic’s camp so soon after he hung up his racket at last year’s Wimbledon. Former world number one John McEnroe, on broadcasting duty for Eurosport at the Australian Open, took an opportunity to rub some fun at the pair.

“The coaching situation with Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic - it’s fun but it’s got to be the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” said McEnroe. “I remember being in Australia when they told me that Murray was going to be coached by Ivan Lendl, my great rival and nemesis from way back when. I thought about it and I said: ‘Oh my god, this is going to work.’”

The Lendl-Murray partnership was a fruitful one, as the Czech great helped Murray win his first two grand slam finals at the US Open 2012 and Wimbledon 2013, after the Scot had a long series of reaching finals but never quite making the last step.

“But there’s a big age gap, there’s a one-week age gap between Novak and Andy and he’s just stopped playing,” said McEnroe of the difference between the two relationships. Although the similarity in age, Murray called a relatively early retirement after struggling with fitness and chronic hip issues following surgery in 2019.

Seeing the funny side of things, McEnroe told his co-broadcaster Tim Henman: “So my theory is Tim - tell me if I’m wrong - that Murray’s going to coach Djokovic for the next couple of months and then he’s going to find out everything he needs to know about how to beat Djokovic. And then he’s coming back. What do you think about that theory?” Henman reacted with laughter to McEnroe’s claim.

Murray finished his career with a losing 11-25 record against Djokovic, with the Serb having beaten him in 5 grand slam finals. However, Murray had to beat Djokovic in the final of two of his three grand slam victories. This included a memorable win on home turf at Wimbledon 2013.

Djokovic and Murray begin their first grand slam as tennis’ new deadly duo with an opening round match at the Australian Open against American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy on Rod Laver Arena.