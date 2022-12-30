Home / Sports / Tennis / Kyrgios hits back at Hewitt after United Cup withdrawal

Kyrgios hits back at Hewitt after United Cup withdrawal

tennis
Published on Dec 30, 2022 03:53 PM IST

Hewitt said on Thursday that he had been unaware of Kyrgios' withdrawal until the 27-year-old's announcement and expressed frustration over his lack of communication.

Nick Kyrgios(AP)
Nick Kyrgios(AP)
Reuters |

Nick Kyrgios said Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt threw him "under the bus" after his decision to withdraw from the United Cup mixed teams tournament to be in top condition for next month's Australian Open.

World number 22 Kyrgios, who enjoyed a superb 2022 winning the Australian Open men's doubles title and finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, pulled out of the joint ATP and WTA event on Wednesday with an injury.

Hewitt said on Thursday that he had been unaware of Kyrgios' withdrawal until the 27-year-old's announcement and expressed frustration over his lack of communication.

On Friday, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out of her match against Britain's Harriet Dart due to a left knee injury and Kyrgios responded to a Twitter post wondering if she would be treated similarly by co-captain Sam Stosur.

"Mmm I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me... 'hard to prepare when you don't know what's going on'," Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios, who opted out of Australia's Davis Cup team this year, said he had been in communication with Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley as well as United Cup tournament director Stephen Farrow about his injury.

The mercurial Australian trained on the practice courts at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday. The Australian Open begins on Jan. 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nick kyrgios
nick kyrgios

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out