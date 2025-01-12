Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kyrgios trolls Jannik Sinner’s ‘closed doors’ CAS trial, doping expert tears into Italian in ‘should be suspended’ rant

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 12, 2025 08:41 PM IST

Nick Kyrgios is unhappy that Jannik Sinner's CAS trial will take place behind closed doors.

Jannik Sinner will be opening his Australian Open 2025 campaign in Melbourne on Monday, against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. But the World No. 1’s participation in the season-opening Grand Slam event has been shrouded with controversy due to a doping scandal. Last year, Sinner’s 2024 US Open title run was overshadowed by a doping incident.

Italy's Jannik Sinner takes a drink during a practice session.(AP)
Italy's Jannik Sinner takes a drink during a practice session.(AP)

It was revealed that he had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March, but then his defense was accepted by an independent tribunal that it was due to unintentional contamination. Fast forward to September, the WADA appealed the decision to CAS, which was accepted. The CAS verdict will be passed this year.

Also Read: Australian Open 2025: Sumit Nagal knocked out in opener

But Aussie star Nick Kyrgios is unhappy that the CAS trial will take place behind closed doors. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kyrgios wrote, “Why behind closed doors? If you have done nothing wrong, then let there be transparency.”

Kyrgios has already attacked Sinner regarding his doping case during the Brisbane International and his concerns was also voiced by Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, doping expert Fritz Sorge, director of the Institute for Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research in Nuremberg, feels that the World No. 1 should be banned. “Sinner should be suspended because every athlete is responsible for what he puts into his body. If he wasn't, the World Anti-Doping Agency would make itself ridiculous,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ITIA’s way of handling Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s doping cases also received criticism from tennis legend Boris Becker. Speaking on Eurosport, he said, “Yes, it is bad for tennis. A sensible solution must be found so that this does not happen again. If two of the best professionals in our sport are involved, then it is damaging. This undeniably tarnishes our image.”

Swiatek, on the other hand, served a one-month doping ban, which ended in December last year. She tested positive in an out-of-competition sample and the ITIA accepted her defense that it was due to unregulated medication melatonin, which was manufactured and sold in Poland.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On