Home / Sports / Tennis / Madison Keys beats Coco Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Daria Kasatkina

Madison Keys beats Coco Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Daria Kasatkina

AP |
Jun 30, 2023 11:58 PM IST

It was Keys' first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.

Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 Friday.

US player Madison Keys reacts after winning a point against US player Coco Gauff during their women's singles semi-final tennis match (AFP)
US player Madison Keys reacts after winning a point against US player Coco Gauff during their women's singles semi-final tennis match (AFP)

It was Keys' first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.

Keys took control of the first set by breaking Gauff to 3-2 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. After fighting off a break point of her own in the next game, she eventually closed out the set with another break.

An early break in the second set put Gauff up 2-1, but she gave the game right back with three straight double-faults. Keys then broke again to go up 5-3 and clinched the win on her fourth match point in the next game.

Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.

In the men’s semifinals on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald will take on fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo and Tommy Paul will play Gregiore Barrere.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out