Madrid Open: Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour win; Raducanu withdraws

After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn't stop smiling as she headed to the net, as if not believing what had just happened. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Erika Andreeva of Russia returns a shot to Ashlyn Krueger during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open on Wednesday was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager, coming three days before here 16th birthday.

Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis. She was only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 event.

“It was really tough match for me and I just tried to give my best and to play every point,” Andreeva said. “I'm extremely happy with my level today."

Andreeva had never faced a top-50 opponent but had already earned impressive results this year on the junior and ITF levels. Her first main-draw victory extended her unbeaten pro record in 2023 to 14-0, and she was coming off two consecutive ITF W60 titles. Andreeva's second-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Bia Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, who is 16, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Anna Kalinskaya, but her 17-year-old sister Linda Fruhvirtova on Tuesday had won her first-round match against Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-5. She will next play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 58th-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player inside the top 100. She will turn 18 on Monday.

“It's great that teenagers are playing that great now and they have a possibility to play this tournament," Andreeva said.

Also Tuesday, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew because of a right hand injury. The 20-year-old was scheduled to play lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday ahead of a potential showdown with No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Raducanu was replaced by another lucky loser, Julia Grabher, who beat Tomova 6-1, 7-6 (5).

American Sloane Stephens lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Jaqueline Cristian, while Eugenie Bouchard rallied to defeat Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina, a former No. 3 playing in her first match at a WTA 1000 event in 14 months following maternity leave, lost 6-4, 7-5 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States lost 7-5, 6-2 to Arantxa Rus, while countrywoman Caty McNally defeated Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In the men's draw, Stan Wawrinka came from behind to defeat Maxime Cressy 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet beat Marin Landaluce 6-2, 6-1, while David Goffin lost to Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4.