Medvedev advances to quarter-finals at Adelaide International

Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International. The former world No. 1 -- now ranked No. 7 -- had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the Serbian, who is ranked No. 29.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play on Thursday for his place in the quarter-finals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev is seeded No. 3 and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.

"Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match," Medvedev said. “Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round."

Khachanov, a semi-finalist at last year's U.S. Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-2 to advance.

On the women's side of the combined ATP-WTA tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are set to meet in the quarter-finals after both won matches on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a gruelling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 6-4.