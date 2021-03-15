Murray granted wild card for Miami Open
- Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19.
Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this month's Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is a two-time Miami Open champion having won the title in 2009 and 2013.
"It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open Tournament Director and former player James Blake said in a news release. "As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour."
Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 33-year-old Briton's last tournament was the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev two weeks ago. He then decided to sit out this week's Dubai Championships after his wife gave birth to their fourth child.
The Miami Open, which will feature 74 of the top 77 ranked men, is scheduled to run from March 22-April 4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev 1st man other than 'Big 4' in ATP Top 2 since 2005
- Lleyton Hewitt was the last man outside of that quartet to sit at No. 1 or No. 2. He ranked second in July 2005, behind Federer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuki goes down fighting to Aijaz Bedene in Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev wins Open 13 for 10th title on eve of move to No. 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clijsters withdraws from Miami and Charleston tournaments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garin banks on home advantage against Bagnis for Santiago crown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doha crown puts icing on Basilashvili's Federer triumph
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
- In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuki beats Prajnesh, next up is Ramkumar in Dubai Qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garin Flying In Santiago! Delbonis ends 17-year-old Rune's run
- The Chilean star faced a fearless foe in Varillas, a Peruvian qualifier competing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final. But Garin saved six of the eight break points he faced to triumph after one hour and 35 minutes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut ends Rublev's Qatar Open defense in semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defending champ Tsitsipas out at Open 13, Medvedev through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip
- Medvedev's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox