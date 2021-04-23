IND USA
Nadal beats Norrie in 2 sets to move into Barcelona semis
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23, 2021. Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 6-4.(AP)
Nadal beats Norrie in 2 sets to move into Barcelona semis

AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:51 PM IST

Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event.

After Nadal breezed through the first set, Britain’s Norrie won back a break in the second. Nadal, however, took the advantage right back and closed it out when he converted on a second match point by smashing a forehand just inside the line.

“I had a good first set, dominating with my drive and moving the ball around,” Nadal said. “In the second set I let up a bit and …. I need to make sure that doesn’t happen tomorrow.”

Nadal will face countryman Pablo Carreno or Diego Schwartzman on Saturday for a spot in the final.

The top-seeded Nadal needed three sets to get past Kei Nishikori and Ilya Ivashka in the first two rounds in Barcelona. Nadal is looking to rebound from a quarterfinal exit at Monte Carlo last week.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 for the Greek’s eighth straight-set victory in a row including his title run last week at Monte Carlo.

Tsitsipas will next face Jannik Sinner after he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

The Barcelona Open was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
rafael nadal
